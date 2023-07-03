No Major Fireworks Issues

Though a citizen showed up at the Salina Police Station early Monday morning carrying the remnants of his exploded mailbox, police say there were no other major issues with fireworks leading up to Monday.

Though fireworks have been on sale since Tuesday of last week, they can only be legally discharged in Salina Monday and Tuesday of this week, July 3rd and July 4th from 8AM – 11PM. They were legal outside of the city limits in Saline County beginning the same day they went on sale.

Salina Police say the did respond to several fireworks calls over the weekend, and in each instance worked to educate the violator.

Fireworks cannot be discharged in parks, or on other public property. They can only be be discharged on private property. It is unlawful for a minor to possess and use fireworks without adult supervision.

Bottle rockets are not legal, nor are sky lanterns. A sky lantern, also known as Kongming lantern or Chinese lantern, is essentially a small hot air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended. In recent years there has been growing concern about their potential to cause crop or building fires.

The Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department can issue firework citations, as can the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.

The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed.

In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was rescinded in 2009.

