“No Kings” in Salina

Over 400 people in Salina joined thousands of Kansans across the state who rallied as part of a nationwide “No Kings” backlash to President Donald Trump, hoisting signs, joining in pro-democracy chants and speaking out against immigration raids.

At the state capitol in Topeka, several thousand people gathered at a rally. They heard speeches from advocates and candidates for office, including Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat who announced she is running for governor, and Christy Davis, a former federal rural development official who revealed she is exploring a run for U.S. Senate.

The rallies across Kansas were among protests all over the country to oppose the president’s plan for a military display in Washington, D.C., on his own birthday, as well as mass immigration arrests. Organizers said more than 5,000 people joined in the Topeka rally.

Other rallies were held elsewhere in Kansas, including in Salina.

Organizers of the Salina event tell KSAL News the official headcount was 410. They gathered at one of the busiest intersections in town, South 9th Street and Magnolia, spreading out in multiple directions. They waving signs and at times chanted. A couple of supporters of President Trump showed up as well, to voice opposition.