“No Kings Day of Action” Saturday in Salina

Community members are invited to gather on Saturday in Salina for a full day of action.

The Kansas Impact Coalition will host a “No Kings Day of Action” event from 11:00 AM till 8:00 PM at Jerry Ivey Park.

According to the organization, it will be a powerful day of action calling for justice, accountability, and people-powered democracy.

The Salina event will include a visibility protest beginning at 11:00 AM. At 1:00 1:00 PM, speakers will take the stage, sharing community perspectives and calls to action. A march will begin at around 3:30 PM, bringing participants together in a visible, unified presence through the community.

The day will close with a Community in Mourning Vigil beginning around 7:00 PM, honoring those impacted by injustice and creating space for reflection, solidarity, and collective care.

“This is about showing up and standing together,” organizers say. “No kings. No silence. Just people power.”

The event in Salina is one of multiple, similar events planned across Kansas.