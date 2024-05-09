No Jest: Central Theatre Wins Top Award

On a night that is the equivalent to Oscar’s Night in Hollywood as far as high school thespians in Kansas are concerned, Salina Central High School took home a top award.

High schoolers from all over the state came together to celebrate excellence in theatre and each other at the 22nd annual Jester Awards on May 5th at Century II Convention Hall in Wichita. Nominees had the opportunity to walk the red carpet while having their picture taken by a professional photographer, and all honorees were announced.

Salina Central Mustang Theatre, which was nominated for 15 Jester Awards, brought home the win for Outstanding Overall production and Outstanding Ensemble/Chorus for their production of Newsies!. Outstanding Overall Production is the highest award given at the Jesters.

The Jester Awards program recognizes the extraordinary amount of work, creativity, and dedication that faculty and students pour into their high school theatrical productions. Recognition is given to casts and crews, directors and designers – all who work to stage these great works of musical theatre. Within practical limitations regarding the number of schools and distance from Wichita, every effort is made to be as inclusive as possible. Recent participants include a great many Wichita area schools, and schools extending across Kansas such as Garden City, Hays, Salina, Pittsburg, and more.

The Jester program has grown exponentially each year since its inception.