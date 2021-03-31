No Injuries In Shots Fired Behind Apartment

No one is hurt, however, some damage is done to an apartment property after gun shots are fired in north Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 10 spent .40 caliber shell casings are found in the alley behind an apartment complex located in the 500 block of State St.

Officers were sent to the location at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday and were advised that two residents in the apartment had sustained damage from the gun shots from what appeared to be a rifle.

Investigators found three bullet holes on the east wall of an apartment occupied by 49-year-old Jesie Skinner, Salina. They then found another bullet hole that came through a window in an apartment occupied by 55-year-old Joseph Mallett, Salina. Mallett says that he also heard the sound of gun shots prior to the damage appearing.

No damage estimate is available at this time.