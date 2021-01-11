No Injuries in Residential Fire Near Mentor

Much of a home’s chimney and attic are damaged in a Saturday night fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were sent to 8481 S. Ohio St.–a residence just south of Mentor–to the report of a chimney fire at 8:53 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started in the chimney and then spread to the home’s attic before crews could extinguish it.

The owner of the home is John Short, Assaria, but he rents it to 39-year-old Steven Tankler. No injuries are reported, however, total loss is $30,000.

Rural Fire Districts No. 2 and 6 responded to the fire, as well as the City of Assaria Fire Department.