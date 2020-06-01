Salina, KS

No injuries in Brookville Vehicle Fire

Jeremy BohnJune 1, 2020

A pickup truck suffers significant damage when it catches fire in the community of Brookville.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 71-year-old Daniel Chavez, Salina, was driving his 1985 Ford F-250 pickup truck in Brookville at 10:41 a.m. Saturday.

Chavez arrived to his destination in the 300 block of N. Perry, when he noticed smoke was coming from underneath the hood. When he stepped out of the truck, the engine bay became fully engulfed in flames.

Rural Fire District No. 3 was called and quickly put out the blaze, however, the fire damaged the entire engine bay and much of the truck’s cab.

Chavez noted that the truck hadn’t been running quite right right before it caught on fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time. There are no injuries.

