No Injuries in Aggravated Domestic Battery

Jeremy BohnOctober 30, 2019

Authorities in Salina are searching for a known suspect after he allegedly intentionally crashed his car in to another vehicle in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a Salina woman was driving a vehicle in the 800 block of Cherokee at 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday when the suspect–whom she knows and had a prior relationship with–drove by and struck the vehicle the woman was driving. In doing so, the suspect was violating a protection order previously issued from the victim against him.

Inside of the vehicle being driven by the victim was her 52-year-old family member and a small child. No one in the vehicle was hurt.

The victim immediately pulled the vehicle over and called police, however, the suspect left the scene.

SPD is searching for a known male suspect. They are currently requesting a warrant for his arrest which could include charges of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of violating a protection order.

