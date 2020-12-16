No Injuries, But Numerous Accidents Around the Area

Another round of winter weather on Tuesday left authorities busy tending to several vehicle accidents and slide-offs around the area.

Moderate snowfall on Tuesday afternoon left the roads very slick around Salina and Saline County. This caused many accidents around the area, however, no serious injuries have been reported.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies worked only a few slide-offs around the county, but nothing serious.

Meanwhile, in Salina, Police Capt. Gary Hanus says that police worked multiple vehicle crashes from Tuesday evening through the overnight hours and in to Wednesday morning, due to the slick roads. However, there are no reports of serious injuries.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the Salina area received around one inch to an inch-in-a-half of snow. Ellsworth County received the most snow in the area, as parts of the county report upwards of three inches of snowfall on Tuesday.