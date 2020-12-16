Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 24 °

No Injuries, But Numerous Accidents Around the Area

Jeremy BohnDecember 16, 2020

Another round of winter weather on Tuesday left authorities busy tending to several vehicle accidents and slide-offs around the area.

Moderate snowfall on Tuesday afternoon left the roads very slick around Salina and Saline County. This caused many accidents around the area, however, no serious injuries have been reported.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies worked only a few slide-offs around the county, but nothing serious.

Meanwhile, in Salina, Police Capt. Gary Hanus says that police worked multiple vehicle crashes from Tuesday evening through the overnight hours and in to Wednesday morning, due to the slick roads. However, there are no reports of serious injuries.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the Salina area received around one inch to an inch-in-a-half of snow. Ellsworth County received the most snow in the area, as parts of the county report upwards of three inches of snowfall on Tuesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Pauses Football Activities,...

MANHATTAN, KansasÂ â€“Â Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical of...

December 16, 2020 Comments

Kansas State DE To Enter NFL Draft

Sports News

December 16, 2020

No Injuries, But Numerous Accidents...

Kansas News

December 16, 2020

Salina-Based Foster Care Providerâ€...

Kansas News

December 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No Injuries, But Numerous...
December 16, 2020Comments
Salina-Based Foster Care ...
December 16, 2020Comments
Saline County to get Infr...
December 16, 2020Comments
More Free Covid Testing A...
December 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices