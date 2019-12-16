Salina, KS

No Injuries after Sunday Slide Offs

KSAL StaffDecember 16, 2019

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were busy during Sunday’s wintry weather event after several slide offs in the area.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 8:45am Sunday, deputies were sent to Crawford and Fairchilds Road after a driver lost control of his vehicle and slid off into the ditch. About two hours later a driver slid on a slick road and hit a mailbox on Old 81 and Shipton Road.

At 12:35pm deputies worked a single vehicle crash on Burma Road near Cloud after a driver slid on the snow, hit a stop sign and drove into the ditch.

There were no injuries.

