No Injuries after Freak I-70 Accident

KSAL StaffJuly 30, 2021

A couple from Manhattan found out how fast conditions can change while traveling on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a man and woman were driving eastbound on I-70 Thursday night when they saw sparks coming from a vehicle and trailer traveling westbound in the opposite lanes.

Seconds later they were hit by a tire that had broken off the trailer and bounded over the median – hitting their new Mercedes-Benz in the hood. The shockwave deployed the airbags and the driver was able to maintain control of the car and pull over.

The accident occurred near mile marker #257 around 11:45pm Thursday evening. The Mercedes and the flatbed trailer were both towed from the scene.

The couple complained of slight injuries from the airbags, but no one required medical attention.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

No Injuries after Freak I-70 Accident

