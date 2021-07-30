No Injuries after Freak I-70 Accident

A couple from Manhattan found out how fast conditions can change while traveling on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a man and woman were driving eastbound on I-70 Thursday night when they saw sparks coming from a vehicle and trailer traveling westbound in the opposite lanes.

Seconds later they were hit by a tire that had broken off the trailer and bounded over the median – hitting their new Mercedes-Benz in the hood. The shockwave deployed the airbags and the driver was able to maintain control of the car and pull over.

The accident occurred near mile marker #257 around 11:45pm Thursday evening. The Mercedes and the flatbed trailer were both towed from the scene.

The couple complained of slight injuries from the airbags, but no one required medical attention.