No Injuries after 3 Car Accident

KSAL StaffNovember 3, 2021

A three car crash on Crawford caused a traffic tie up Tuesday morning.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, two eastbound vehicles were stopped at the light on Crawford and Lewis when they were struck from behind. Police say about 7:35am a 2011 Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year old Salina man ran into a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which in turn rammed into the rear end of a 2011 Buick Century.

No one was injured.

The  man was cited for inattentive driving, no drivers license in hand and no proof of insurance.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

