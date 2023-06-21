No Injures after Truck Catches Fire

An engine fire destroys a Ford pickup.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that the owner of a 1994 Ford F150 had just finished working on his truck and was driving on Assaria Road near Old 81 Highway when the truck began running a little rough early Saturday.

Anthony Kirkbride told deputies he pulled over and moments later the vehicle was engulfed in flames. He was not hurt, but the truck is a total loss and was valued at $1,000.

A crew from Rural Fire Distirct #2 responded to scene to extinguish the flames.