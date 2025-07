The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near a pond yesterday afternoon.

A resident called 911 after discovering the body on their property around 2:45 p.m. Sumner County officials have been contacted after they had recently reported a missing person, but the remains in Crowley County haven’t been identified yet.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita today.