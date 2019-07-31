Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

No Foul Play Expected in Truck Fire

Jeremy BohnJuly 31, 2019

Fire crews responded to two trucks on fire just north of Salina on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a report of a truck fire at Gary Johnson Trucking, 517 W. Diamond Dr., at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two trucks hooked to trailers were parked next to one another when one caught fire, which then spread to the truck next to it. The two trucks are a 2008 International Tractor valued at $35,000 and a 2006 Kenworth valued at $40,000.

Crews from both the Salina Fire Department and Rural Fire District No. 7 responded to the blaze and kept it from spreading to the trailers. Early reports indicate that no foul play is expected in the fire. Fire officials think a mechanical issue could be the cause.

Both trucks are a total loss.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Searching for Known Suspect

Salina Police are in search of a known suspect after video surveillance shows a man breaking in to a...

July 31, 2019 Comments

North Side Burglary

Kansas News

July 31, 2019

No Foul Play Expected in Truck Fire

Top News

July 31, 2019

Lindsborg Man Missing at Wilson Lak...

Top News

July 31, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Searching for Know...
July 31, 2019Comments
North Side Burglary
July 31, 2019Comments
Employer Applications Ope...
July 31, 2019Comments
Record-Setting Hiker, Aut...
July 31, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH