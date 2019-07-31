No Foul Play Expected in Truck Fire

Fire crews responded to two trucks on fire just north of Salina on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a report of a truck fire at Gary Johnson Trucking, 517 W. Diamond Dr., at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two trucks hooked to trailers were parked next to one another when one caught fire, which then spread to the truck next to it. The two trucks are a 2008 International Tractor valued at $35,000 and a 2006 Kenworth valued at $40,000.

Crews from both the Salina Fire Department and Rural Fire District No. 7 responded to the blaze and kept it from spreading to the trailers. Early reports indicate that no foul play is expected in the fire. Fire officials think a mechanical issue could be the cause.

Both trucks are a total loss.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office