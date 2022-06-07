Salina, KS

No End in Sight

Todd PittengerJune 7, 2022

Gas prices are at a record high, and there is no indication they will significantly come down anytime soon.

According to AAA Kansas, the cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 bbl to 219 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million b/d to 8.98 million b/d as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel. These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.

Tuesday’s national average for a gallon of gas was $4.91, which is 61 cents more than a month ago, and $1.86 more than a year ago.

In Kansas, on Tuesday the average was $4.50 a gallon. In Saline County the average was also $4.50 a gallon.

