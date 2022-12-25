No Changes to Trash Collection

There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal.

The General Services Office will be closed Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2 with normal hours of operation resuming Wednesday, December 28 and Tuesday, January 3, 2023 respectively.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24, with regular operating hours resuming Wednesday, December 28.

The Landfill will be open for regular hours Saturday, December 24, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Monday, December 26 the Landfill will close early at 2:00 PM and resume regular hours Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

During the weeks of December 19, 2022 – January 8, 2023, Salina Waste Systems will not be making any changes to route days; however, due to the Salina Municipal Landfill’s early closure, Monday, December 26 routes may be completed earlier in the day. Please set your cart out one the evening before your regularly scheduled pick up day, as usual. If you have any questions regarding this holiday schedule, please contact our office at 785-825-9155 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.