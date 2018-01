Salina Police are looking for a person who left a hand written note inside a woman’s restroom at Tony’s Pizza Plant with a bomb threat over the weekend.

Officers were called to Tony’s, 3019 Scanlan Avenue on Saturday night around 8:45pm after the note was discovered explaining there was a bomb planted inside the facility.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that after a 3-hour search of the plant the “all clear” was given. No explosive device was found.

No one was hurt.