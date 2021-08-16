Salina, KS

No Argument: KW Debate Team is Rising

Jeff GarretsonAugust 16, 2021

One of KWU’s best kept secrets is the Coyote debate program led by newly hired head coach Kiefer Storrer.

A KW alum, and former assistant to Gary Harmon, Storrer says he’s looking forward to hitting the road this season for in-person competition that was snuffed out by Covid-19 last year.

Over a 16-year span the debate team boast more than 50 All-Americans plus a handful of individual national titles for Kansas Wesleyan. And although the Coyotes play collegiate sports at the NAIA level – debate teams face off against Division I talent as well.

 

He said if health conditions change, the team will be ready to compete again on the virtual stage.

Kiefer Storrer is a 2013 KWU graduate who worked under Harmon before Gary’s retirement. “It’s a dream job to come back here and be part of this program again,” he said.

Debate Coach Kiefer Storrer

