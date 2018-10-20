No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record in Win over McPherson

After grabbing their highest ranking in program history, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes set another personal best.

Junior quarterback Johnny Feauto scored five times, the special teams put up a pair of touchdowns, and the No. 9 Coyotes cruised past the McPherson Bulldogs, 76-38, at McPherson Stadium Saturday afternoon. With the 76 points, KWU increased its season total to 480, smashing the record for team points in a season with three games remaining. The Coyotes accumulated 468 back in 2010.

KWU set the tone early with three straight lengthy drives. The first was an 11-play, 70-yard march, capped off by a one-yard TD run by junior tailback Demarco Prewitt. Feauto scored on the 15th snap on the second drive, floating a four-yard pass to senior fullback Marquez Gilmore with 2:01 left in the first. Feauto completed the third trip with a 25-yard lob to junior Trenton Poe-Evans early in the second.

Talented McPherson quarterback Ed Crouch put an end to the shutout with a 23-yard TD pass to Brandt Wolters, only to see his defense give up another score three plays later. Following a kickoff return to the 48 of KWU by freshman KC Carr, Feauto threw a long dart to Poe-Evans, setting up a four-yard push by Prewitt.

McPherson answered with a 76-yard run by Crouch to the seven, but the Bulldogs stalled, settling for a 23-yard field. Kansas Wesleyan put up the next 20 points. Feauto ducked from a would-be sack and fired a pass to Prewitt for a 17-yard TD. Prewitt added one more score before the half on a one-yard plunge. KWU then turned to its special teams to begin the barrage in the second half as junior Walker Borghardt blocked a punt. Sophomore Charles Barnes III scooped up the ball at the 15 and returned it to the paint, giving Wesleyan a 48-10 cushion.

The Bulldogs responded with three of the next four touchdowns, trimming the deficit to 55-31 early in the fourth. Carr shut the door on any comeback, taking the kickoff 82 yards for his first collegiate touchdown.

Kansas Wesleyan finished with 628 yards, logging its fourth game of 600-plus yards in a season. Feauto was 21-of-24 passing for 295 yards and five total touchdowns. He threw TD’s to four different receivers – sophomore Charlie Simmons, Poe-Evans, Prewitt and Gilmore. Prewitt carried the ball 39 times for 202 yards and four total scores.

KWU (8-0, 7-0 KCAC) stays on the road when the Coyotes take on Bethel in North Newton next Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 with pregame at 1 on FM 104.9.