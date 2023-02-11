No. 9 Kansas to Play at Oklahoma Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live stats | Kansas Notes
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) hits the road to take on Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9) on Saturday, Feb. 11. The game from Lloyd Noble Center will begin at 12 p.m. (Central) and be televised on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call.
TIPOFF
- Kansas is coming off an 88-80 win against No. 5 Texas on Feb. 6. The Jayhawks have won three of their last four games with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Oklahoma is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 82-72 loss at No. 14 Baylor.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,376 victories.
- Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma 155-69, including a 21-20 edge in Lloyd Noble Center.
- Kansas is No. 10 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 8. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 10 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Purdue is next with nine and Texas with eight.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 33 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 33 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.7 ppg, which is 19th nationally, rebounding (8.5) and double-doubles with eight. Wilson has scored 20+ points in six of his last seven games and 14 times this season.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.02 (14th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.1 which is seventh nationally.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.4), which is 14th nationally. McCullar has averaged 11.8 ppg and 10.0 rpg in his last five games.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads KU with 57 threes and a 42.5% from beyond the arc.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas continues its two-game road swing at Oklahoma State on Valentines Day. The Feb. 14 contest will tip at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN. Kansas leads overall series Oklahoma State, 122-60, including a 37-36 record in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Jayhawks have won the last four meetings against the Cowboys, including a 69-67 win on Dec. 31, 2022, in Allen Fieldhouse.