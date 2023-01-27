No. 9 Jayhawks Head to Kentucky for SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live stats | Kansas Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The top-two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons when No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) plays at Kentucky (14-6, 5-3 SEC) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. ESPN will televise the game at 7 p.m. (Central) with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action. After its morning show at Tennessee, the ESPN College GameDay crew will be at the Kansas at Kentucky contest.

TIPOFF

Kansas is first in all-time wins at 2,373, while Kentucky is second at 2,367. En route to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, Kansas passed Kentucky on the all-time wins list.

Kansas is 109-18 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 56-9 after losses.

It’s Suits and Sneakers Week, a NABC and Coaches vs. Cancer initiative that supports the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. Kansas’ staff will be wearing special adidas sneakers recognizing the event.

Kansas is 5-4 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, including 2-2 against Kentucky. Since 2007, KU is 9-6 in conference challenges which includes battles against opponents from the SEC, Pac-12 and Big East.

Kansas is No. 10 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 25. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and has six Quadrant 1 wins.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.3 ppg, which is 12th nationally. He has posted back-to-back 30-point games with a career-high 38 at Kansas State and 30 versus TCU. Wilson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 26th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.07 (ninth nationally). His 6.4 assists per game are second in the league and fifth nationally.

Named to the 2023 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.5), which is ninth nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick leads the Big 12 and is 15th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 43.7%.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. (Central) on Big 12 NOW vis ESPN+. Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 203-95, and the Jayhawks have won seven of the last eight and 15 of the last 17 meetings dating back to Feb. 3, 2016. KU is 52-18 versus Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse and the Jayhawks have won the last 16 matchups in the venue.