No. 7 OKWU Too Much for Bethany Men

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma. – The Bethany College men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season in a 97-89 contest against KCAC opponent no. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Wednesday night in Bartlesville.

The Swedes got off to a slow start in the first half of the contest. It took six minutes for the Swedes to settle in and put their first points on the board. The Eagles took advantage of the Swedes slow start and grab an early 17-6 lead at the half way mark of the first half. With 8:30 left in the first half, Jovan Elezovic, senior forward, was able to convert a basket and draw the foul. The three-point play brought the Swedes within two points of the Eagles. But it did not take long for the Eagles to regain their stride and take a 46-30 lead heading into halftime.

To start the second half, the Eagles went on a 16-4 run to gain a 62-34 lead with16 minutes left in the half. The Swedes would answer with a 19-10 run of their own, to bring the score to 53-72 with about nine minutes remaining in the half. In the final nine minutes, the Swedes continued to slowly chip away at the Eagles lead. With a minute left in the contest the Swedes were able to get the game within six points, but could not close out the contest and find the victory. The Eagles came away on top with a final score of 97-89.

Two Swedes were in double digits for scoring. Justin Jones, senior guard, led the charge with 25 points. Dylan Smith, freshman guard, chipped in 12 points for the Swedes. The Swedes were outrebounded 40-28 in the contest. Dalton Smyres, sophomore guard, had a team high seven rebounds and Ray Miller, junior guard, added another six. In the contest the Swedes shot 39.71% from the field and 44.44% from behind the arc. The Swedes converted 23 of their 30 free throws for a 76.67% from the line.

This loss brings the Swedes overall record to 5-2.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes are back in action on November 23 for another KCAC battle with the Braves of Ottawa University. The game will start at 7:00 p m in Lindsborg.