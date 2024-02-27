No. 7 Kansas Falls to BYU Tuesday, 76-68

KUAthletics.com Release

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 points apiece as BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 76-68 on Tuesday night, ending the Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak.

The Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) took a 66-63 lead when Noah Waterman drained a 3-pointer with 2:43 left. Hunter Dickinson answered with a 3 for Kansas, but Robinson hit two free throws and Hall drained another 3, sending BYU to a win in its first trip to storied Allen Fieldhouse since December 1971.

Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6), who were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 19 for 31 at the foul line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10.