No. 6 KWU Makes History with First Playoff Win

Kansas Wesleyan won the KCAC championship for the first time in 16 years. KWU ran the table in the regular season, claiming a program-best 11 wins. The Coyotes have shattered multiple conference records.

Add a postseason victory to the lengthy list of accomplishments.

Quarterback Johnny Feauto orchestrated an 18-play, game-winning drive, the defense held the potent Langston offense in check in the second half, and the No. 6 Coyotes edged the No. 9 Lions, 15-9, to log their first-ever NAIA Championship Series triumph at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Two of the top four offenses in the nation stepped on Gene Bissell Field, but the cold temperatures and stiff breeze froze both attacks as KWU and LU settled for five combined punts.

Langston ended the silence with 12:19 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Jaylen Lowe scrambled to the right and delivered a strike from seven yards out to receiver Daylon Person. The Lions threatened to score again, marching down to the KWU 20-yard line. On the next play, Lowe stepped back to pass, and floated the ball between the hashes. KWU junior Takota Anderson cut off the throw, notching his first interception as a Coyote.

Kansas Wesleyan finally put points on the board on the final drive of the half. The Coyotes received good field position at the LU 47 after a punt into the win. KWU powered down the field, closing the attack with a one-yard plunge by junior tailback Demarco Prewitt. The product from Menifee, Calif. matched the KCAC single-season record with his 32nd touchdown, set back in 2005.

Half number two didn’t look promising as Langston pinned back KWU at the two-yard line after a pooch punt. KWU’s ensuing play was a bad snap, picked up by Feauto, who then ran out of bounds for a Lion safety.

The chess match continued from there with both defenses bottling up the offenses. Kansas Wesleyan limited Langston to 110 total yards in the second half.

To pull ahead for good, KWU turned to its power game, amassing 81 yards on a drive that nearly took eight minutes off the clock. Feauto capped the slow-moving attack with an eight-yard pass to sophomore Charlie Simmons, and then followed with a two-point conversion toss to senior Richard McCauley, putting the Coyotes up 15-9 with 5:27 to go.

Prewitt, the NAIA Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Game, paced the Coyotes with 123 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Feauto was 12-of-23 passing for 111 yards and a score.

Anderson took home the NAIA Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Game honor, accumulating a team-high six tackles with a pick.

Kansas Wesleyan (12-0) now awaits its Elite Eight showdown opponent.