No. 6 Kansas Falls to Texas Tech, 79-50

KUAthletics.com Release

LUBBOCK, Texas — Darrion Williams scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting in a 79-50 win over sixth-ranked Kansas on Monday night.

Williams, a sophomore transfer from Nevada, also had 11 rebounds. He hit a three on the first shot of the game by the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12), who were 8-of-12 from long range over the first 13 minutes while jumping ahead 27-14.

It was a frustrating night for Kansas (19-6, 7-5), which played its second game in a row without Big 12 leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr., while guard Dajuan Harris wasn’t at full strength after rolling his left ankle late in a 64-61 home win over 12th-ranked Baylor two days earlier.

Warren Washington had 11 points for Tech.

Nicolas Timberlake and Johnny Furphy each had 13 points for Kansas. Harris finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, while Dickinson was limited to five points.

McCullar, who averages 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, is in his second season with the Jayhawks. He started 49 of his 78 games while part of two NCAA Tournament teams in his three seasons at Texas Tech from 2019-22.

Texas Tech made its first three threes, and was up 12-4 on Joe Toussaint’s shot four minutes into the game. Kansas got even with eight consecutive points after a timeout, but that was the game’s only tie. The Red Raiders went ahead to stay on back-to-back threes by Kerwin Walton and Isaacs.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Without McCullar and with Harris not completely healthy, the Jayhawks needed a lot of depth pieces to come through — and they didn’t. They shot a season-low 32.7% (17 of 52) from the field and their 50 points were also the fewest this season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders improved to 13-1 at home. None of the current players were on the roster two years ago when Tech also won at home against Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas, already with six wins against Top 25 opponents, plays Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma. Those ranked wins include 78-66 over the then-No. 9 Sooners at home on Jan. 13.

Texas Tech plays Saturday at No. 10 Iowa State.