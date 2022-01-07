No. 6 Jayhawks to Play at No. 25 Texas Tech Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/6 Kansas (12-1, 1-0) continues its two-game road swing at No. 25/25 Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1) on Saturday, Jan. 8. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 3 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has won eight consecutive games after its 74-63 win at Oklahoma State in its Big 12 opener. The win gave KU a mind-boggling 31-consecutive league opening victories, a streak which started in 1992 when KU was a member of the Big Eight Conference. Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (84.3 ppg), which is eighth nationally, field goal percentage (50.7%, seventh nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (37.2%, 43rd nationally).

Kansas is No. 7 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA for 2021-22 through games played Jan. 5. The Big 12 has seven teams in the top 40 in the latest NET – (1) Baylor, (9) KANSAS, (10) Texas, (23) Iowa State, (26) Texas Tech, (36) Oklahoma and (38) West Virginia.

Texas Tech will be the first ranked opponent Kansas will face in the 2021-22 season. Kansas is 110-57 versus ranked foes under head coach Bill Self who is in his 19th season at KU.

Texas Tech is looking to rebound from a 51-47 loss at No. 11/11 Iowa State on Jan. 5. The Red Raiders are 8-0 at home this season. They average 75.8 points per game and allow just 57.6 points per contest. The Red Raiders dominate the boards averaging 40.2 with a plus-11.4 rebound margin. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (37.1%) and also averages 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots per game.

Up Next

Kansas will open its home portion of the Big 12 season when No. 11 Iowa State comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.