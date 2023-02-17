No. 5 Kansas to Host No. 9 Baylor Saturday

Watch | Live Stats | Listen | Kansas Notes | Gameday Info

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (21-5, 9-4) returns home to host No. 9 Baylor (20-6, 9-4) on Saturday, Feb. 18. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 3 p.m. (CT) and be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call.

TIPOFF

Honoring Black History Month, KU will honor former great Walt Wesley during the Baylor contest. Wesley was a two-time All-American at KU who played under Ted Owens from 1964-66 and was an integral part in the segregation of college athletics.

ESPN College GameDay (CGD) will originate from Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, from 9-11 a.m. This marks the 11th time the show has been in Lawrence for basketball, 12th time if one adds last fall when KU host CGD in October.

Kansas has won three straight after its 87-76 victory at Oklahoma State on Feb. 14. The Jayhawks have won five of their last six games, with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Baylor has won four-straight games after its 79-67 win against West Virginia on Feb. 13. Kansas, Baylor and Texas are tied for first in the Big 12 race with 9-4 league records.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,378 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 34-9, including a 17-1 mark in games played in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is No. 7 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 15. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 12 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Baylor, Texas and Purdue are next with nine.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 34 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 34 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.3 ppg, which is 19th nationally, and double-doubles with eight. Wilson is second in the league with an 8.2 rebounds per game average.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.94 (12th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.1, which is seventh nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.3), which is 15th nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads KU with 61 threes made. Dick leads KU with a 42.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road and plays at TCU on Feb. 20. The ESPN Big Monday contest from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena will begin at 8 p.m. (Central).

Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-4, including a 9-2 record in Fort Worth and 7-2 mark in Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Earlier this season, then-No. 14 TCU defeated then-No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, on Jan. 21, 2023 in Allen Fieldhouse.