No. 5 Kansas to Host No. 9 Baylor Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (21-5, 9-4) returns home to host No. 9 Baylor (20-6, 9-4) on Saturday, Feb. 18. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 3 p.m. (CT) and be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call.
TIPOFF
- Honoring Black History Month, KU will honor former great Walt Wesley during the Baylor contest. Wesley was a two-time All-American at KU who played under Ted Owens from 1964-66 and was an integral part in the segregation of college athletics.
- ESPN College GameDay (CGD) will originate from Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, from 9-11 a.m. This marks the 11th time the show has been in Lawrence for basketball, 12th time if one adds last fall when KU host CGD in October.
- Kansas has won three straight after its 87-76 victory at Oklahoma State on Feb. 14. The Jayhawks have won five of their last six games, with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Baylor has won four-straight games after its 79-67 win against West Virginia on Feb. 13. Kansas, Baylor and Texas are tied for first in the Big 12 race with 9-4 league records.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,378 victories.
- Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 34-9, including a 17-1 mark in games played in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Kansas is No. 7 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 15. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 12 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Baylor, Texas and Purdue are next with nine.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 34 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 34 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.3 ppg, which is 19th nationally, and double-doubles with eight. Wilson is second in the league with an 8.2 rebounds per game average.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.94 (12th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.1, which is seventh nationally.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.3), which is 15th nationally.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads KU with 61 threes made. Dick leads KU with a 42.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas hits the road and plays at TCU on Feb. 20. The ESPN Big Monday contest from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena will begin at 8 p.m. (Central).
Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-4, including a 9-2 record in Fort Worth and 7-2 mark in Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Earlier this season, then-No. 14 TCU defeated then-No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, on Jan. 21, 2023 in Allen Fieldhouse.