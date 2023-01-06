No. 3 Kansas to Play at West Virginia Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Kansas Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (13-1, 2-0) continues its two-game road swing at Big 12 foe West Virginia (10-4, 0-2) on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. (Central). The contest from WVU Coliseum will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Tyler Denning and Mark Adams calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas has a seven-game winning streak after its 75-72 win at Texas Tech on Jan. 3. The Jayhawks are 2-0 in Big 12 play for the third time in the last four years and the 16th time in the Bill Self era. West Virginia is looking to end a two-game losing skid after its 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,370 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 18-6, but the Mountaineers are 6-4 against the Jayhawks in WVU Coliseum. Kansas has won the last three meetings.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 28 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 28 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 5 in the NET rankings through games played on Jan. 4. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with Texas next at No. 13. KU’s five Quadrant 1 wins are tied for the most nationally with Arizona.

Kansas ranks in the top three in seven Big 12 statistical categories, including second in assists per game (18.4), steals per game (9.5) and three-point field goal percentage (37.6%).

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 20.6 ppg, which is 11th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is 19th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.25, which is 14th nationally. His 6.5 assists per game are also second in the league and seventh nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.5), which is 13th nationally.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. (Central) from Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 154-69, including a 79-16 record in Lawrence meetings, 52-7 in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has won the last three and six of the last seven meetings with Oklahoma. Beginning on Jan. 10, 1994, KU has won the last 21 meetings with Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse.