No. 3 Kansas to Host Texas Tech Tuesday for Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“Â No. 3 Kansas (24-5, 12-4) hosts Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11) for Senior Night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. CT. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN.
TIPOFF
- Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings with a 12-4 league record, one game ahead of Texas (11-5). Kansas has the Big 12â€™s longest active winning streak at six games after its 76-74 win versus West Virginia on Feb. 25. Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak end with an 83-82 loss to No. 24 TCU on Feb. 25.
- With a win, Kansas would have at least a share of its 20th Big 12 and NCAA-leading 64th all-time conference regular-season title, the 17th under Bill Self.
- Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won 39-straight Senior Nights, or home finales. KU will honor Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. for the Texas Tech contest, along with managers Jaden Gard and Davis Gunnigle.
- Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 42-7, including a 21-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,381 victories.
- Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 26. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 15 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Texas and Baylor are next with 10 Q1 wins.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 36 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 36 consecutive is the longest active streak in menâ€™s college basketball.
- An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 ppg, which is 32nd nationally, rebounds per game at 8.4 and double-doubles with nine.
- An Academic All-America candidate, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.25. He is second in the league and sixth nationally in assists per game at 6.3.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.1), which is 24th nationally. He is third in the league in rebounds with 7.2 per game.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 71 threes made, which are fourth on the KU freshman all-time list. Dick is shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of menâ€™s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas concludes the regular season at Texas on Saturday, March 4. Tip from Moody Center begins at 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 37-12, including an 11-9 mark in games played in Austin. This will be the first KU-UT meeting in Moody Center. Earlier this season, then-No. 9 Kansas defeated then-No. 5 Texas, 88-80, on Feb. 6 in Allen Fieldhouse.