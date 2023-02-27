No. 3 Kansas to Host Texas Tech Tuesday for Senior Night

WatchÂ |Â ListenÂ |Â Live statsÂ |Â Kansas Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“Â No. 3 Kansas (24-5, 12-4) hosts Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11) for Senior Night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. CT. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN.

TIPOFF

Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings with a 12-4 league record, one game ahead of Texas (11-5). Kansas has the Big 12â€™s longest active winning streak at six games after its 76-74 win versus West Virginia on Feb. 25. Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak end with an 83-82 loss to No. 24 TCU on Feb. 25.

With a win, Kansas would have at least a share of its 20th Big 12 and NCAA-leading 64th all-time conference regular-season title, the 17th under Bill Self.

Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won 39-straight Senior Nights, or home finales. KU will honor Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. for the Texas Tech contest, along with managers Jaden Gard and Davis Gunnigle.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 42-7, including a 21-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,381 victories.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 26. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 15 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Texas and Baylor are next with 10 Q1 wins.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 36 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 36 consecutive is the longest active streak in menâ€™s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 ppg, which is 32nd nationally, rebounds per game at 8.4 and double-doubles with nine.

An Academic All-America candidate, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.25. He is second in the league and sixth nationally in assists per game at 6.3.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.1), which is 24th nationally. He is third in the league in rebounds with 7.2 per game.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 71 threes made, which are fourth on the KU freshman all-time list. Dick is shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of menâ€™s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes the regular season at Texas on Saturday, March 4. Tip from Moody Center begins at 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 37-12, including an 11-9 mark in games played in Austin. This will be the first KU-UT meeting in Moody Center. Earlier this season, then-No. 9 Kansas defeated then-No. 5 Texas, 88-80, on Feb. 6 in Allen Fieldhouse.