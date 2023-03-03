No. 3 Kansas to Face No. 9 Texas Saturday in Austin

Watch | Listen | Live stats | Kansas notes
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (25-5, 13-4) concludes its regular season at No. 9 Texas (22-8, 11-6) on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. CT. The game from the Moody Center will be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden on the call.
TIPOFF
- Kansas won its seventh-straight game with a 67-63 win against Texas Tech on Feb. 28. Texas is looking to end a two-game skid after losing at No. 22 TCU, 75-73, on March 1.
- Kansas won its 21st Big 12 and NCAA-leading 64th all-time conference regular-season title, the 17th under head coach Bill Self.
- Kansas will be the No. 1 seed for the 2023 Big 12 Championship and will play the winner of the No. 8 seed vs No. 9 seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m. CT at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 8-9 game will be played March 8 at 6 p.m.
- KU leads the overall series with UT, 37-12, including an 11-9 record in Austin.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I and currently stands at 2,382 victories.
- Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on March 1. Kansas is No. 3 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 15 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Baylor is next with 11 Q1 wins, followed by Texas’ 10.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 36 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 36 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 ppg, which is 29th nationally, rebounds per game at 8.3 and double-doubles with nine.
- An Academic All-America candidate, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is sixth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.28. He is second in the league and sixth nationally in assists per game at 6.3.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.1), which is 27th nationally. He is third in the league in rebounds per game at 7.3 rpg.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 71 threes made, which are fourth on the Kansas freshman all-time list and eight from first. Dick’s 438 points are eighth on the Kansas freshman list and his 85.2 free throw percentage is second.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas will play at the 2023 Big 12 Championship, March 8-11, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU will not play on March 8 and its quarterfinal game will be March 9 versus the winner of the No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed at approximately 2 p.m. CT.
Kansas is 79-28 in postseason conference tournaments, including 49-12 in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 16 league postseason tournament titles, including 12 in the Big 12. Kansas is defending Big 12 tournament champion.