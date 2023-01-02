No. 3 Kansas Plays at Texas Tech Tuesday

Watch | Listen | Live stats | Kansas Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (12-1, 1-0) hits the road at Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. (Central). The contest from United Supermarkets Arena will be televised on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas has a six-game winning streak after its 69-67 win against Oklahoma State on Dec. 31. The win was KU’s mind-boggling 32 nd -consecutive conference opening victory dating back to 1992. Texas Tech is looking to bounce back from a 67-61 loss at No. 18 TCU on Dec. 31. The Red Raiders, who are receiving votes in the latest coaches’ poll, are 8-0 at home this season and their 29-home game winning streak ranks second nationally.

The Kansas-Texas Tech series dates back to 1959 with KU holding a 41-7 all-time advantage. KU has won two straight and six of the last seven versus TTU.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 28 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 28 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 7 in the NET rankings through games played on Jan. 1. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with Texas at No. 9 and West Virginia at No. 15. KU’s four Quadrant 1 wins are tied for the second most nationally.

Kansas ranks in the top three in seven Big 12 statistical categories, including second in steals per game (9.6) and second in three-point field goals made per game (7.8).

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 21.0 ppg, which is 11th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is 14th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. lead the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.52, which is ninth nationally. His 6.8 assists per game are second in the league and sixth nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.7), which is eighth nationally.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its second-straight road game at West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tip from WVU Coliseum will be at 5 p.m. (Central) and the contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 18-6, but KU is 4-6 against WVU in Morgantown, W.Va., with all the meetings in WVU Coliseum. Kansas has won the last three meetings and eight of the last nine battles with West Virginia dating back to Feb. 16, 2019.