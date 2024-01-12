No. 3 Kansas Hosts No. 9 Oklahoma Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle of Top-10 teams, No. 3 Kansas (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) will host No. 9 Oklahoma (13-2, 1-1) in Big 12 play on Saturday, Jan. 13. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will tip at 1 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Kansas will wear special warm-up shirts to recognize MLK Day on Jan. 15.

Kansas had its nine-game winning streak snapped with a 65-60 loss at UCF on Jan. 10. Oklahoma had its three-game winning streak end with an 80-71 loss at TCU on Jan. 10.

This is the final season in the Big 12 for Oklahoma. The KU-OU series dates back to 1920 and the Jayhawks hold a 155-69 advantage against the Sooners, including a 52-7 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last five meetings with OU.

Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup averaging 78.5 points per game with a plus-12.2 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 38.5 rebounds per outing with a plus-6.2 rebound margin. Kansas is second in the nation in assists per game at 21.2. KU is second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally in field goal percentage (50.7%). KU also averages 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game, which is 28th nationally. His two triple-doubles are the most amongst the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 23 steals and 24 three-point field goals made. His 6.7 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in eight Big 12 statistical categories.

Also a Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 selection, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally in rebounds per game at 11.9. His nine double-doubles leads the Big 12 and are sixth nationally. A five-time Big 12 weekly award honoree this season, including Jan. 8 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 17 blocked shots and has 20 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. is averaging 14.0 points in his last two games, including his first career double-double of the season with a season-high-tying 18 points and career-high-tying 11 rebounds versus TCU on Jan. 6. Adams is second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in field goal percentage at 63.7%. Adams is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the season and has 46 assists.

Redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 with 7.1 assists per game, which is sixth nationally. Harris averages 6.9 points per contest and has 18 steals. Freshman G Elmarko Jackson (5.4 ppg, 43 assists) had a career-high 12 points against Wichita State on Dec. 30 and rounds out the KU starters.

Other KU regulars include freshman G Johnny Furphy (5.6 ppg, 15 3FGs), graduate-senior G Nicolas Timberlake (3.9 ppg, 11 3FGs), graduate-senior F Parker Braun (3.1 ppg, 13 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (2.1 ppg).

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road to take on Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tip from Gallagher-Iba Arena is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma State, 124-60, and the Jayhawks have won the last seven meetings. The Jayhawks hold a slim 41-36 mark in games played in Stillwater, including a 38-36 record in Gallagher-Iba Arena. KU has won its last three trips to Stillwater.