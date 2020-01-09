Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 33 °

No. 23 Shockers Never Trail in Win over No. 21 Memphis

WSU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 9, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis 76-67 Thursday, Jan. 9, inside Charles Koch Arena.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.

Wichita State led by as many as 19 — 56-37 after Stevenson’s 3-pointer with 12:01 remaining — but Memphis closed back within six in the final minutes.

Wichita State shot just 32.8 percent for the game, more than 10 points lower than its season mark.

The Shockers burst out to a 23-11 lead before Memphis fought back, holding Wichita State to two points in a nearly five-minute span and cutting the lead to 25-22 with 4:48 remaining in the half.

Memphis, third in the AAC in 3-point shooting percentage, was 1 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Tigers stayed close thanks to making 12 of 15 free throws before halftime, keeping the deficit to 37-31 at the break.

Wichita State begins a two-game road trip with a contest at UConn Sunday, Jan. 12, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Stevenson, No. 24 Shockers Roll Past Ole Miss

January 4, 2020 10:19 pm

No. 24 Shockers Outlast ECU in Conference Ope...

January 1, 2020 7:16 pm

Sherfield Nabs AAC Freshman of the Week Honor

December 30, 2019 3:54 pm

Sherfield, Shockers Defeat Abilene Christian

December 29, 2019 8:19 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 23 Shockers Never Trail in Win ...

WICHITA, Kan. -- Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis 7...

January 9, 2020 Comments

UPDATE: Missing Salina Man Found Sa...

Top News

January 9, 2020

Car Destroyed by Fire

Kansas News

January 9, 2020

Hot Coals Start House Fire

Kansas News

January 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Destroyed by Fire
January 9, 2020Comments
Hot Coals Start House Fir...
January 9, 2020Comments
Phone Stolen during Billi...
January 9, 2020Comments
Arson, Stolen Truck may b...
January 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH