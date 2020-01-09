No. 23 Shockers Never Trail in Win over No. 21 Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis 76-67 Thursday, Jan. 9, inside Charles Koch Arena.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.

Wichita State led by as many as 19 — 56-37 after Stevenson’s 3-pointer with 12:01 remaining — but Memphis closed back within six in the final minutes.

Wichita State shot just 32.8 percent for the game, more than 10 points lower than its season mark.

The Shockers burst out to a 23-11 lead before Memphis fought back, holding Wichita State to two points in a nearly five-minute span and cutting the lead to 25-22 with 4:48 remaining in the half.

Memphis, third in the AAC in 3-point shooting percentage, was 1 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Tigers stayed close thanks to making 12 of 15 free throws before halftime, keeping the deficit to 37-31 at the break.

Wichita State begins a two-game road trip with a contest at UConn Sunday, Jan. 12, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.