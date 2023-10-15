No. 23 Kansas Edged by Oklahoma State 39-32

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 39-32 on a windy Saturday afternoon inside Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Quarterback Jason Bean threw for five touchdowns and 410 yards, but it was not enough as Oklahoma State scored the final 15 points of the game. Oklahoma State improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, while Kansas dropped to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference action.

Oklahoma State wasted no time on its first possession, ripping off a 51-yard screen play on the first play from scrimmage. Just four plays later, the Cowboys reached the endzone on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Alan Bowman to Ollie Gordon to put Oklahoma State up, 7-0.

Oklahoma State would march down the field on a nine-play, 83-yard drive on its next possession to go up 14-0 just under eight minutes into the game.

Kansas responded with its own touchdown drive, as Bean found Trevor Wilson open for a 47-yard receiving touchdown to make it 14-7 with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter. The touchdown was Wilson’s third over his last three games, all of which have been 45+ yards.

After the quarter break, Kansas cut into Oklahoma State’s 17-7 lead with another passing touchdown, this time to tight end Mason Fairchild on a 30-yard strike over the middle.

Kansas took its first lead of the game at the 10:41 mark of the second quarter. Bean found Fairchild for his second receiving touchdown of the day on a 44-yard throw and catch. Kansas led 19-17.

After the Kansas touchdown, Oklahoma State responded with a 44-yard touchdown rush by Gordon. The Jayhawks would strike back on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner to make it 25-24 at the half. Kansas struggled on extra-point attempts in the first half, failing to convert on three tries.

Much like the way Oklahoma State began the game, Kansas opened the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Skinner’s second touchdown of the day. Bean found Skinner open in the endzone on a 42-yard play to put Kansas up, 32-24. Oklahoma State responded with a field goal on the next drive to make the score 32-27, which remained the score at the end of the third quarter.

The Cowboys converted a KU turnover into a field goal with 11:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a Kansas turnover on downs, Oklahoma State went 50 yards in nine plays that ended with a 6-yard rush by Brennan Presley to give Oklahoma State a 36-32 lead with 2:33 left in the game. A field goal with 0:15 remaining pushed the Cowboys lead to 39-32, where the game ultimately ended.

Kansas now enters its bye week, before playing Oklahoma on Saturday, October 28 in Lawrence. The meeting with the Sooners will be the 134th in the series history, in which Oklahoma leads 80-27-6 all-time, including a 37-14-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence.