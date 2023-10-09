No. 23 Jayhawks to Meet Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday

Game Notes | Watch | Listen | Live Stats

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, October 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FS1 with Jeff Levering (Play-by-Play) and Mark Helfrich (Analyst) on the call.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is 5-1 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09. The Jayhawks are fresh off a 51-22 victory over UCF, in which Kansas rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns, marking the most rushing yards and touchdowns in a game by KU in the Big 12 Conference era.

The Jayhawks are 2-1 in Big 12 play entering the weekend, following wins against newcomers BYU (Sept. 23, 38-27) and UCF (Oct. 7, 51-22), marking Kansas’ second-straight 2-1 Big 12 Conference start for the first time since 2008-09.

Kansas running back Devin Neal is among the nation’s leaders in rushing, averaging 7.70 yards per attempt, while his seven touchdowns this season are tied for the most in the Big 12 this season. Defensively, defensive end Austin Booker ranks atop the Big 12 Conference in sacks with five through six games.

Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game coming off a 29-21 Friday night victory over Kansas State on October 6, in which running back Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and defensive back Cameron Epps recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. The Cowboys are one of the more effective teams in the country in the red zone, converting 94.1% of the time, which is the best in the Big 12 to date.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Cowboys will be the 74th in the series history, with Oklahoma State leading all-time, 40-30-3. In Stillwater, the Cowboys are 18-14-2 against the Jayhawks all-time, while Kansas won the last matchup with Oklahoma State, 37-16, in Lawrence in 2022, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

Following this weekend’s game in Stillwater, Kansas will enter its open week, before playing Oklahoma on Saturday, October 28 in Lawrence. The meeting with the Sooners will be the 134th in the series history, in which Oklahoma leads 80-27-6 all-time and a 37-14-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence.

Tickets for the Kansas’ Homecoming matchup against Oklahoma and the remaining three home games can be purchased here.