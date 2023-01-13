No. 23 Jayhawks Headed to Face No. 19 Oklahoma

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas stays on the road for a second-consecutive game as the Jayhawks head to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, for a top-25 matchup against the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Chad McKee and Dan Hughes on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas moved to 12-3 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play following a 72-59 defeat at Texas on Tuesday and the Jayhawks have now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. KU opened Big 12 play 2-0 for only the fourth time since the formation of the conference, and first time since 2012-13.

KU has been in the national polls for the last five weeks and the Jayhawks are ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week.

Taiyanna Jackson continues to lead the Jayhawks and she’s coming off her 10th double-double of the season at Texas. Jackson scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, making her the first Jayhawk with 10 or more double-doubles in a season since Chelsea Gardner had 13 in 2013-14. Jackson leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.5 points per game and she leads the conference in rebounds (12.3 per game), blocks (44), field goal percentage (65.5) and double-doubles (10). She is also fourth on KU’s career blocks list with 139.

Holly Kersgieter reached the 20-point mark for the third time in four Big 12 games as she totaled 20 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals at Texas. She surpassed the 1,300-point mark for her career at UT and she’s at No. 17 on KU’s career scoring list with 1,319 points as a Jayhawk. Kersgieter is averaging exactly 20.0 points per game during league play and she’s second on the team with 15.4 points per game for the year.

Oklahoma is 13-2 (3-1 Big 12) this season and ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll this week. The Sooners have won back-to-back games against No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, and at Texas Tech, 89-79, following an 81-70 loss to No. 23 Baylor on Jan. 3. OU has scored at least 70 points in 14-of-15 games this season and they rank seventh in the country with an offense averaging 86.6 points per game.

Kansas and Oklahoma are long-time rivals in women’s basketball, with 69 all-time meetings between the programs dating back to 1972. OU leads the all-time series 45-34, including a 20-13 advantage in games played in Norman. The two teams have split the regular season-series in each of the last four seasons, and both won on the road last season. Kansas has won at Oklahoma twice in the past three seasons, including a 73-67 victory on March 5, 2022.

Up Next

The Jayhawks return home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to host West Virginia. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN+.