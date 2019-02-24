No. 23/21 K-State Cruises Past Oklahoma State, 85-46

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 23/21 Kansas State connected on a season-high 61.5 percent from the field, including 64 percent in the first half, as five different Wildcats scored in double figures in an 85-46 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon before 10,699 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) was impressive on both ends of the court, scoring a Big 12-high 85 points on the season-high 61.5 percent (32-of-52) shooting, including 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3-point range, while holding Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11 Big 12) to season-lows for points (46), field goals made (16) and field goal percentage (31.4).

The 39-point victory was the largest over a conference opponent in more 21 years since defeating Missouri by 55 points (111-56) at home on Jan. 3, 1998. It was the largest-ever in the series over Oklahoma State, surpassing the 38-point win (62-24) in Stillwater, Okla., on Feb. 25, 1929.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-0 lead and held the Cowboys without a field goal for the first 7 minutes of the game to lead wire-to-wire in sweeping the season series for the second consecutive season. The team connected on a season-high 64 percent (16-of-25) in the first half, as seven different players scored, including 11 by senior Kamau Stokes. The second half was much the same, as a 3-point play by Barry Brown, Jr., extended the lead to 30 (59-29) with 12:21 to play and ballooned to as many as 41 points (85-44) with 26 seconds remaining.

Five different Wildcats scored in double figures led by 12 points each from juniors Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice. Sneed, who missed shootaround due to the stomach flu, connected on 5-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, in just 19 minutes, while Trice, a reserve, scored his season-high for points on 3-of-4 field goals and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Stokes scored 11 points on 4-of-6 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while Brown and freshman Shaun Neal-Williams added 10 points each.

With the large lead, head coach Bruce Weber was able to rest his starters, as senior Dean Wade played just 11 minutes, while Sneed and Stokes played just 18 and 19, respectively. Brown played just 26 minutes after 35 or more in each of the last 5 games. All 13 available Wildcats played at least 3 minutes.

OSU’s 46 points marked the fifth time this season that K-State has allowed 50 or fewer points. The Wildcats have now held 15 of 27 opponents (including 6 Big 12 foes) to 60 points or less this season.

Freshman Yor Anei paced two Cowboys in double figures with 12 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State was impressive to start the game, jumping out to a 15-0 lead with field goals coming from five different players (Barry Brown, Jr., Makol Mawien, Kamau Stokes, Dean Wade and Austin Trice) while holding Oklahoma State off the scoreboard until a pair of free throws by freshman Isaac Likelele with 14:18 remaining in the first half. The Cowboys were held without a field goal until Yor Anei’s jumper at the 13:22 mark to close the gap to 17-4.

A 3-pointer from Stokes extended the lead to 23-6 at the second media timeout at the 11:27 mark before it grew to 20 points (32-12) on a jumper by Mawien with 6:17 before halftime. The lead was as many as 24 points in the first half, lastly after a pair of Trice free throws with 12 seconds to give the Wildcats a 42-18 lead at the break.

K-State connected on 64 percent (16-of-25) in the first half, including 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from 3-point range, while Oklahoma State was held to just 23.1 percent (6-of-26) from the field. Seven different Wildcats scored in the first half, including a team-high 11 points by Stokes.

A 3-pointer by junior Xavier Sneed gave K-State a 25-point lead (45-20) with just over a minute into the second half before it grew to 30 points (59-29) on a 3-point play by Brown with 12:21 to play. From there, the lead ballooned to as many as 41 points (85-44) with 26 second left.

The Wildcats connected on 59.3 percent (16-of-27) in the second half, including 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from 3-point range, while holding the Cowboys to 40 percent (10-of-25) from the field, including 26.7 percent (4-of-15) from long range. Eight different players had at least one field goal in the second half, as freshman Shaun Neal-Williams scored a game-high 10 points on 4-of-5 field goals to go with 5 assists in 16 minutes of action.

In all, 10 of the available 13 players had at least one field goal in the game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Austin Trice – The junior forward scored a team-tying and a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 field goals and a perfect 6-of-6 effort from the free throw line to go with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 18 minutes off the bench. He was part of a 38-point effort from the Wildcat bench.

STAT OF THE GAME

61.5 – K-State connected on a season-high 61.5 percent (32-of-52) from the field, including 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3-point range, as the Wildcats connected on 50 percent or better in both halves for the third time this season. The 85 points were the most scored in a Big 12 game and the second-most this season.