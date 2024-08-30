No. 22 Kansas Dominates Lindenwood, 48-3, in Season Opener

Box Score | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No. 22 Kansas scored 27 second quarter points en route to a 48-3 victory against Lindenwood in its season opener at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday night.

Donning powder blue uniforms for the first time since the 2022 season, a crowd of 20,829 saw Kansas amass 523 yards total offense, holding Lindenwood to 202. Dating back to last season, the Jayhawks have scored 48 or more points and amassed 500 or more yards total offense in each of their last three games. Additionally, Lindenwood’s 202 yards total offense was the second lowest by a KU opponent under head coach Lance Leipold.

Two Kansas standouts only played in the first half but put up big numbers as KU led 34-0 at halftime. Senior running back Devin Neal paced KU rushing for 112 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Redshirt-junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was 9-for-15 for 148 yards and one touchdown passing in his 2024 season debut. KU senior wide receiver Luke Grimm had six receptions for the contest with one touchdown, a 58-yarder from Daniels in the second quarter to make the score 27-0.

After holding Lindenwood to a three-and-out, Kansas marched 65 yards in nine plays to score the first touchdown of the contest on a Neal five-yard touchdown run up the middle. It marked Neal’s 34th touchdown of his career. On the drive, Kansas converted a fourth down and three when connected with Grimm for 16 yards to the Lindenwood 20 yard line.

On the following possession Kansas halted a Lindenwood drive when redshirt-junior defensive end Dean Miller recorded an eight-yard sack. Kansas led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in KU’s 27-point second quarter, Neal would score his second touchdown of the game on a one-yard rush over the left side capping a seven-play, 85-yard drive. On the ensuing drive, Mello Dotson intercepted a Lindenwood pass and raced 33 yards to paydirt giving Kansas a 20-0 lead with 8:42 before halftime. The pick-six was Dotson’s third of his career, marking the KU school record for most in a career.

Dotson and redshirt-senior Cornell Wheeler paced KU with five tackles each for the contest.

Forcing another Lindenwood punt, Kansas needed just three plays to go 66 yards with Daniels connecting with Grimm on a 58-yard over-the-top touchdown to make the score 27-0.

Kansas would then stall a Lindenwood drive and a Lions punt would pin the Jayhawks on their own five yard line. KU then marched 95 yards in 10 plays, eating up 3 minutes capping drive on a redshirt-junior Daniel Hishaw Jr. one-yard touchdown plunge. Hishaw gained the final 39 yards of the drive as KU took a 34-0 lead into intermission. Hishaw ended the night with 66 yards rushing on nine carries.

Just in the first half, Neal posted his 13th career 100-yard rushing game rushing for 112 yards. The 13 career 100-yard game ties Neal Jayhawk greats June Henley (1993-95) and Laverne Smith (1973-76) for the third-most in school history.

Redshirt-freshman Cole Ballard took over quarterback duties to start the second half and orchestrated two second-half touchdown drives.

Kansas opened the second half like it ended the second quarter marching 85 yards in 11 plays and eating up more than six minutes on the clock. Redshirt-junior running back Sevion Morrison carried the ball the final seven plays of the drive, including a one-yard plunge to make the score 41-0.

Kansas concluded an 11-play, 90-yard drive to take a 48-0 lead with 13:22 to play in the fourth quarter. Ballard connected on redshirt-junior wide receiver Doug Emillien for a touchdown pass on a fourth four. Lindenwood would add its only score of the game on a 34-yard field goal with 7:04 to play.

UP NEXT

Kansas will make its first road trip of the season when it plays at Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium will be at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1.