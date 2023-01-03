No. 21 Jayhawks Host Texas Tech for Big 12 Home Opener

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 21 Kansas plays its first game of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as the Jayhawks host Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is 11-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 play following an 80-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Dec. 31 in Stillwater. It was the Jayhawks’ second conference-opening win in the past three seasons and the second-consecutive season that KU defeated OSU in Stillwater. The Jayhawks remain in both national polls for the fourth-consecutive week, moving up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 and holding steady at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Kansas is led by a balanced offensive attack which features three players scoring more than 14.0 points per game and six players at 8.0 points per game or higher. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson leads the way as the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double, with current averages of 15.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 19 rebounds at Oklahoma State.

Kansas has a Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time in the past three weeks as Jackson joins senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who earned the honor on Dec. 19. Franklin matched or set a new career-high in back-to-back games, scoring 26 points in KU’s 81-62 win over Tulsa before going for 27 points in the Jayhawks’ triple overtime contest at Nebraska.

Texas Tech is 12-2 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play following an 81-58 defeat against No. 15 Iowa State on Dec. 31. The Lady Raiders had won 11-consecutive games to close out non-conference play with a 12-1 record.

Kansas has faced Texas Tech 39 times in program history, with 38 of those meetings coming since the formation of the Big 12 Conference. Tech leads the series 25-14 and holds an 11-8 advantage in games played in Lawrence, but Kansas has won the last two games in the series after sweeping the season-series against the Lady Raiders last season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women's Basketball season are on-sale now.

Kansas is back at home for a second-straight game as the Jayhawks host No. 23 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW.