No. 2 Kansas to Play at No. 13 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Paste No. 2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0) hits the road to take on No. 13 Kansas State (15-2, 4-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The contest from Bramlage Coliseum will begin at 6 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden on the call.

TIPOFF

Kansas’ 10-game winning streak is the sixth longest in the country. KU is coming off a 62-60 win against Iowa State on Jan. 14. KU is 5-0 in Big 12 play for the 10th time in the Bill Self era. Kansas State is looking to rebound from an 82-68 loss at No. 17 TCU on Jan. 14.

Kansas State will be the fifth ranked team Kansas will play this season. KU 3-1 versus ranked foes in 2022-23 and 121-64 under Bill Self.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,373 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 203-94, including a 29-5 record at Bramlage Coliseum. KU has won the last seven meetings with K-State. KU’s 203 wins versus KSU are the most against one foe all-time in the NCAA.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 30 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 30 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 5 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 15. Kansas is No. 3 in NET Strength of Schedule. KU and Purdue are the only two teams in NCAA Division I with six Quadrant 1 wins.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 ppg, which is 20th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 13th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.42 (fifth nationally). His 6.2 assists per game are second in the league (ninth nationally).

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.7), which is sixth nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 48.0%.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host No. 14 TCU on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12 p.m. (Central) on CBS. It will be third straight ranked foe Kansas will play having defeated No. 14 Iowa State Jan. 14 and playing at No. 13 Kansas State Jan. 17. Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-3, including an 11-0 record in Lawrence meetings, 10-0 in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has won two straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings TCU.