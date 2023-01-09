Salina, KS

No. 2 Kansas to Host Oklahoma Tuesday

KU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 9, 2023

Watch | Listen | Live Stats  | Kansas Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (14-1, 3-0) returns home to Allen Fieldhouse to host Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden calling the action.

TIPOFF

  • Kansas’ eight-game winning streak is tied for the 10th longest in the country. KU is coming off a 76-62 win at West Virginia on Jan. 7. The Jayhawks are 3-0 in Big 12 play for the 14th time in the Bill Self era. Oklahoma ended a two-game losing streak with a 68-63 overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 7.
  • Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,371 victories.
  • Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma 154-69, including a 52-7 record in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 28 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 28 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
  • Kansas is No. 4 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 7. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and is the only school with six Quadrant 1 wins.
  • Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 20.2 ppg, which is 17th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with seven double-doubles, which is 14th nationally.
  • Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.39 (10th nationally). His 6.3 assists per game are second in the league (9th nationally). Harris is 8-for-11 (72.7%) from 3FG in his last two games.
  • Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.6), which is 10th nationally.
  • Freshman Gradey Dick leads the Big 12 and is ninth nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 48.2%.
  • Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT
Kansas will host Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. (Central). The game, which will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+, will be the 125-year celebration of Kansas basketball with more than 160 former players, coaches, managers and staff returning.

Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 188-66, including a 97-16 record in meetings in Lawrence and 56-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last six meetings with ISU dating back to Jan. 8, 2020.

