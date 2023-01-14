No. 2 Jayhawks to Host No. 14 Cyclones Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live stats | Kansas Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0) concludes its two-game home stand when it plays host to No. 14 Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer calling the action.

TIPOFF

The KU-ISU contest will be celebrating 125 years of Kansas basketball. The reunion will consist of more than 160 former players, coaches and staff with recognitions throughout the game.

Kansas’ nine-game winning streak is tied for the seventh longest in the country. KU is coming off a 79-75 win against Oklahoma on Jan. 10. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in Big 12 play for the ninth time in the Bill Self era. Iowa State brings a six-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse after its 84-50 win against Texas Tech on Jan. 10.

Iowa State will be the fourth ranked team Kansas will play this season. The Jayhawks are 2-1 versus ranked foes in 2022-23 and 120-64 under Bill Self.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,372 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 188-66, including a 56-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last six meetings with ISU.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 29 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 29 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 5 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 11. Kansas is No. 8 in NET Strength of Schedule.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 20.0 ppg, which is 20th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with seven double-doubles, which is 15th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.45 (seventh nationally). His 6.2 assists per game are second in the league (ninth nationally). Harris is 8-for-12 (66.7%) from 3FG in his last three games.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.7), which is seventh nationally.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play at Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. (Central) on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 203-94, and the Jayhawks have won seven straight and 15 of the last 16 meetings dating back to Feb. 3, 2016. KU is 81-48 versus Kansas State in games in Manhattan, including 29-5 in Bramlage Coliseum.