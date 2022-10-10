Salina, KS

No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 10, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.

Kansas’ matchup with Baylor will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1971, with Baylor holding the series advantage at 17-4. In last year’s meeting in Lawrence, Baylor defeated Kansas 45-7, en route to its first Big 12 Conference title since 2014.

Prior to its matchup with Baylor, Kansas will take on the Sooners at 11 a.m., at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15. The game is being broadcasted by ESPN2.

