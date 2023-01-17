No. 17 ranked Coyotes continue road trip this week

The 17th ranked Coyotes play two Kansas Conference games on the road this week against rival Bethany and Bethel.

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Kansas Wesleyan at Bethany, 8 p.m., Hahn Gymnasium, Lindsborg

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at Bethel, 7 p.m., Thresher Gymnasium, North Newton

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 17-1 overall, 11-1 KCAC

Bethany 9-8, 5-7

Bethel 9-7, 7-4 (vs. Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

KWU has won two in a row and eight of 10 against Bethany. The Coyotes won 62-54 November 16 in Mabee Arena in the first game this season and won 78-71 February 12 in Lindsborg last season. They’re 9-8 in Lindsborg since December, 2005 and have a 20-15 overall advantage since then.

The Coyotes defeated Bethel 77-58 November 19 in their first game this season but the schools are 5-5 in the 10 contests. Bethel won both games last season 78-67 January 8 in North Newton and 85-74 February 16 in Salina. KWU is 12-5 in North Newton since December, 2005 and has a 20-13 advantage during that span.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes posted victories over No. 4 Southwestern and McPherson last week. Alex Littlejohn led the way in both finishing with 24 points and 19 rebounds against the Moundbuilders and 17 points and 14 rebounds against McPherson. Easton Hunter had 18 points and Jun Murdock 14 against Southwestern; Izaiah Hale scored 15, Murdock 14 and Hunter and Trey Duffey 12 each against the Bulldogs.

Littlejohn was named the KCAC’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this season. He averaged 20.5 points and 16.5 rebounds last week and has 12 double-doubles for the season. Littlejohn ranks third in rebounding in the NAIA at 11.6 and averages 15.4 points.

Murdock had 15 points, Hale 11 and Tyus Jeffries 10 in the first game against the Threshers. The Coyotes led 32-27 at halftime and outscored the Threshers 45-31 in the second half.

KWU ranks 14th in the NAIA in defensive rebounds per game (29.1) and 15th in total rebounds (41.3).

BETHANY AT A GLANCE

The Swedes have lost six gams in a row but the last three were by a total of 12 points. They lost to Bethel 83-77 last Wednesday in North Newton and 87-84 in overtime to Friends on Saturday in Lindsborg – a game they led 45-36 at halftime. They’re 5-2 in Hahn Gymnasium this season.

Bethany averages 75 points, allows 71.6, shoots 75 percent overall, 32.6 percent from 3-point range and 70.7 percent from the free throw line. The Swedes are getting outrebounded by 5.9 per game.

Guard Justin Brookens leads the team in scoring at 19.1. He suffered a leg injury in the final seconds of the first half in the first game against KWU, didn’t return for the second half and missed the next two games. All-American forward Solomon Clayton averages 16.7 points and guard Dylan Smith 12.2 points. Donovan Newton scored 20 off the bench in the first contest.

BETHEL AT A GLANCE

The Threshers have won two in a row and four of six entering their game Wednesday against Friends. They defeated Bethany last Wednesday and were idle Saturday. They downed McPherson 92-77 January 7 in McPherson. Bethel’s 6-3 on the road but just 2-4 at home this season.

Bethel has a potent offense led by seniors Bryant Mocaby (15.2 points) and Clifford Byrd III (15.1) with Harper Jonas (10.5) Nick Bonner (10.0) also in double figures. Jonas also averages 5.1 rebounds. Bonner scored a team-best 17 in the first game against the Coyotes; Byrd had 23 points and Mocaby 18 in the win over Bethany.

The Threshers average 77 points, allow 74 and shoot 43.5 percent overall, 33.8 percent from long range.