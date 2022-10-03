Salina, KS

No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 3, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2.

The game at Oklahoma will be Kansas’ third road test of the 2022 season, after Kansas defeated West Virginia, 55-42, on Sept. 10 and Houston, 48-30, on Sept. 17. The game will come after Kansas hosts ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time in a battle of the unbeatens on Saturday, October 8 vs. No. 17/18 TCU.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Sooners will be the 113th meeting between the two teams, which dates back to 1903. Oklahoma holds the series advantage, 79-27-6, including a 41-13-3 advantage in games played in Norman.

Prior to the road test at Oklahoma, No. 17/19 Kansas will take on No. 17/18 TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Fans looking to attend Kansas’ matchup with TCU on Oct. 8 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day here.

