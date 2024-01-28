No. 16 ranked Coyotes open 2024 with sweep of No. 21 Texas Wesleyan

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Kansas Wesleyan University baseball team kicked off the start of its season with a 5-3 victory against Texas Wesleyan. The Coyotes made the journey to Fort Worth, Texas, for a three-game slate across Saturday and Sunday, with a double header being played on Saturday.



The Coyotes started the game with a run in the first inning scored by shortstop Jarrett Gable on a wild pitch. The Rams battled back, taking the lead in the second with a two-run home run, but the Coyotes didn’t stay down for long. The Coyotes continued to score five runs in the first four innings, topping off the game with a two-run fourth inning.



Starter Nathan Righi earned his first win of the season with three earned runs. Reliever Ryan Sandoval was rewarded with the save with one inning pitched.



Catcher Tyler Favretto and Reece Bishop both led Kansas Wesleyan with two hits in the game, and an RBI each.



The Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes capped off its doubleheader against Texas Wesleyan with a 12-1 victory.



The game started with a scoreless first inning for both teams, but the Coyotes proceeded to score three runs in the top of the second with a two-run homer from third baseman Reece Bishop , and an RBI single from right fielder Jacob Williamson . Bishop finished the game with two RBIs, two runs and one hit.



The Coyotes held the Rams to only five hits in the matchup. Starter Jarrett Brannen went six innings with no runs allowed, three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Closer Danny Ramirez finished the game with one earned run, and one strikeout. Three Coyotes earned three RBIs, Williamson, Kendall Foster and Jarrett Gable .



WIlliamson led Kansas Wesleyan in hits, going four-for-five.



Two errors from the Rams proved to be beneficial for KWU, as the Coyotes were able to score a run after an error in the seventh inning.



The Rams only run came during the seventh inning off a home run.



The Coyotes play next on Sunday against Texas Wesleyan.