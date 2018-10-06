No. 11 Coyotes Cruise on Rainy Homecoming Night

Not even the cold and rainy conditions could help the Saint Mary Spires.

Quarterback Johnny Feauto threw for 400-plus yards, the defense forced three turnovers on downs in the red zone, and the No. 11 Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes rolled to a 56-0 victory over the Spires at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The homecoming crowd witnessed KWU’s second shutout of the season.

Saint Mary drove deep into KWU territory on its first two drives of the contest. The first stalled at the 10 as quarterback Drew Cortez floated a pass that was broken up by junior defensive back Jevaughn Codlin. Kansas Wesleyan marched the other way and capped off a 90-yard drive with a 39-yard TD connection between Feauto and junior Johnny Carmack.

The ensuing Spires drive went a bit farther to the three. Saint Mary rushed to the line for a quick snap on a 4th and one. Demontrel Wilson tried to go up the middle, but seniors Josh Davis and Brad Coombs clogged up the middle for no gain. That set up the first of five touchdown runs for junior Demarco Prewitt. The native of Menifee, CA had TD runs of 1, 6, 34, 1 and 2.

Feauto added two more scoring throws, hooking up with junior Trenton Poe-Evans on a 55-yard bomb and a six-yard strike. Poe-Evans finished with five catches for 75 yards and a pair of TD’s, bringing his career total to 31, matching the school record. Sophomore Charlie Simmons had the biggest night, hauling in eight catches for 188 yards.

Feauto completed 19-of-24 passes for 403 yards, the most since Sept. 19, 2015 when Jake Curran threw for 421. Prewitt ended up with 139 yards and five scores on 24 carries. Kansas Wesleyan racked up 680 yards on 81 plays. The Coyotes recorded 600-plus yards for the third time this year, a first since 2010.

Defensively, KWU held an opponent to under 260 for the fourth time in the last five contests. Cortez was just 14-of-29 for 195 yards and two interceptions. The two interceptions came from Scott Helsper and Bryan Pasqual. Cortez was also sacked six times, three by junior Shaq Bradford.

Kansas Wesleyan (6-0, 5-0 KCAC) stays at home next Saturday for a showdown with Tabor. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 pm with pregame at 1 on FM 104.9, ksal.com and Rocking M Media app.