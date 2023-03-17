No. 1 Seed Kansas to Face No. 8 Seed Arkansas Saturday

Kansas notes | Tournament Central

DES MOINES, Iowa – No. 1 seed Kansas (28-7) continues its defense of its 2022 ] National Championship against No. 8 seed Arkansas (21-13) on Saturday, March 18, at 4:15 p.m. CT, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will be televised on CBS.

TIPOFF

Kansas won its 16th-straight NCAA Tournament first-round game with a 96-68 victory against Howard on March 16. Arkansas advanced to the round of 32 with a 73-63 win against Illinois.

Kansas’ 33-consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, beginning in 1990, is the longest active streak and the longest consecutive in NCAA Tournament appearance history.

Since seeding in the NCAA Tournament began in 1979, Kansas enters the event a No. 1 seed for the 16th time overall and fifth time in the last seven tournaments. KU has been a No. 1 seed in 1986-92-95-97-98-2002-07-08- 10-11-13-16-17-18-22-23. Kansas is 46-13 all-time as a No. 1 seed.

10-11-13-16-17-18-22-23. Kansas is 46-13 all-time as a No. 1 seed. This year marks the 23rd-straight season that the Jayhawks have earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, including all 19 under head coach Bill Self (note: in 2020 KU would have been a No. 1 seed, making it 20).

This season, Kansas has faced 14 different teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field and has posted a record of 16-7 against those opponents.

Kansas has won 20 or more games for 34 consecutive seasons, including 2022-23, which is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The streak began in 1989-90.

Entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kansas was No. 9 in NET nationally and No. 1 in strength of schedule. For the second-straight year, Kansas has led the country in Quadrant 1 wins. Last year, Kansas had 12 Q1 wins heading into the NCAA Tournament and this year Kansas has an all-time high of 17 Q1 victories.

KU has won at least 12 league games for 23 consecutive seasons. Kansas has won 11 league games for the last 29 seasons and the current 29-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. Kansas has won 10 or more conference games 60 times overall.

UP NEXT

Should Kansas win its second-round game, the Jayhawks would advance to its 33rd all-time round of 16 and would play its Sweet 16 game March 23 in Las Vegas.