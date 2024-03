A spot pavement repair project is underway on one of the busiest streets in Salina.

According to the City of Salina, the pavement repair project began Tuesday on Ninth Street south of Crawford.

The work will be completed using lane closures; motorists should expect minor delays. Through traffic is encouraged to avoid the area altogether and utilize different routes.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s 2024 $5.9 million street maintenance capital improvement program.